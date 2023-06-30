Assam’s flood situation improving: ASDMA

Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that the flood situation in the state has improved further as less than 20,000 people remain affected as on Friday.

It said that around 38,000 people were impacted on Thursday and 83,000 on Wednesday, while around 19,656 individuals remained affected on Friday.

ASDMA said that several districts, including Barpeta, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup and Lakhimpur, as well as the independent Bajali sub-division, experienced flooding. There were no reports of deaths from any part of the state on Friday. So far, seven people have lost their lives due to flooding.

ASDMA said that in the last 24 hours, 25 embankments have been damaged in the districts of Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Karimganj, and Sonitpur. Nalbari, Chirang, Sonitpur, Dhubri and Goalpara districts also sustained damages to their irrigation canals, roads, bridges, and culverts.

The ASDMA bulletin also said that reports of erosion have come from Chirang, Jorhat, and Sonitpur.