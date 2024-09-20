  • Menu
Asst Prof suspended for harassing student

Bhubaneswar: An Assistant Professor of State-run Utkal University was on Wednesday suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a student, an official said.

He has been suspended with immediate effect on the basis of a report of the internal complaint committee.

The action came a day after the secretariat of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, who is also the Chancellor of all State-run varsities, sought an action taken report from Utkal University’s Vice Chancellor on the incident.

The female student, in her complaint to the varsity authorities, alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment by the Assistant Professor of the Department of Analytical and Applied Economics in his chamber in August.

The internal complaint committee of the university subsequently conducted an inquiry into the incident and submitted its report, the official added.

