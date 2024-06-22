Atishi accused the BJP of attacking her at the Satyagraha site

New Delhi: Atishi, Delhi's Water Minister, has been on hunger strike since Friday (21 June). She has initiated a 'water satyagraha' to demand that the Haryana government deliver water to the Delhi residents. Meanwhile, On Saturday, Atishi said that several individuals had come to her Satyagraha location to assault her. Atishi stated that she has no fear of anyone and would continue her hunger strike.

Atishi released a video message and said, "There is a huge shortage of water in Delhi. 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi. I am on an indefinite hunger strike to provide water to 28 lakh people. Today some people came to my hunger strike site to create a ruckus and attack me."

VIDEO | "Today, some people came at the place of my 'anshan' to protest, disturb and attack me. I want to tell this to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that I am walking on the path of 'satyagrah' taught by Gandhiji. I am not going to be afraid of such things. I won't stop my… pic.twitter.com/Hr9ULAO1ad — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2024

Atishi said, "But I want to tell the Bharatiya Janata Party that I am following the path of Satyagraha taught by Gandhiji. I am following the path of hunger strike taught by Gandhiji. I am not afraid of such things and I am not going to stop the Satyagraha. This hunger strike will continue till the people of Delhi do not get their rightful share of water.''



On this hunger strike, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, ''Kejriwal has given a new model to Delhi, the 'Hunger Strike Model'. To hide water theft and corruption, a show of hunger strike is being done, in which the people on hunger strike live their lives according to their own wishes and become Satyagrahis when it comes to getting their photographs taken. The entire government machinery of AAP is busy in the game of getting bail from jail. They have nothing to do with the interests of the people of Delhi.''

केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली को नया मॉडल दिया है ‘अनशन मॉडल’, जल की चोरी और भ्रष्टाचार को छिपाने के लिए अब अनशन का दिखावा किया जा रहा है, जिसमें अनशन करने वाले अपने हिसाब से जीवन जीते हैं और फोटो खिचवाने के समय सत्याग्रही बन जाते हैं।



AAP का पूरा सरकारी तंत्र जेल से बेल के खेल में लगा है… pic.twitter.com/MpWCxtcn2W — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) June 22, 2024

Sachdeva said, ''The way only political protests are going on ignoring public interests, the situation in the future seems to be more difficult because the way water logging was seen in the light rain yesterday shows the inefficiency of the AAP government. I request the Delhi administration and the honorable Lieutenant Governor to take cognizance of this situation.''

