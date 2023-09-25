Atishi directs officials to prepare plan to improve Vidhan Sabha-Secretariat road stretch

PWD Minister Atishi on Monday directed officials to prepare within one week a plan to improve the stretch between the Delhi Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat. Atishi on Monday visited various sections of the Ring Road between the Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat, including the Kashmere Gate ISBT, the city government said in a statement. During her inspection, Atishi stressed on the urgent need to improve the maintenance of roads, footpaths and the drainage systems on the stretch.

''Atishi issued a stern directive to officials to prepare an action plan for the improvement of the road stretch in a phased manner within one week,'' the statement said. She also expressed concern about the poor condition of the Rajghat subway and cautioned engineers about the consequences of laxity in its maintenance, it added. The minister stressed that the stretch between the Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat is extremely important as it connects key locations such as the Raj Niwas, Chief Minister's House and the Delhi University, serving as a transit route for lakhs of commuters daily.

Atishi directed the officials to ensure the maintenance of drainage systems, horticulture and footpath redevelopment tailored to pedestrian needs and safety.

She also issued instructions to trim trees obstructing movement on footpaths, level pavements, re-carpet roads, replace broken kerbstones and apply fresh blacktopping on a high priority.

Atishi admonished the officials and directed them to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire stretch and submit a report on priority, the statement added. ''It is the responsibility of PWD engineers to focus on diligently improving roads within their areas. Any negligence will lead to stringent action as the (Arvind) Kejriwal government would not tolerate any lapses in this regard,'' she said. While inspecting the Rajghat subway, Atishi reprimanded the officials concerned for its poor maintenance. She directed them to ensure that the subway is cleaned and maintained. ''Rajghat is of high importance to the whole country. In Delhi, it is an important landmark and any negligence in its maintenance and smooth operation will not be tolerated,'' the statement said.

The minister instructed the officials to ensure regular cleaning drives and repair the tiles and lighting in the subway.