Atishi makes surprise visit to MCD school

Education Minister Atishi visited an MCD school in Lal Kuan, Pul Prahladpur, on Friday, as part of her surprise inspections to assess the state of MCD schools throughout Delhi. During the inspection, the school was found to be in extremely poor condition and surrounded by mounds of rubbish. Students were forced to sit on broken flooring since there were no seats in the classrooms. The toilets were either damaged or in poor shape, and there was no running water. There was also an encroachment on an important part of the school.



When Atishi saw the school's deplorable state, she chastised the principal and told her that she needed to repair the school's condition as quickly as possible or face severe consequences. "The poor state of cleanliness in the school reflects the insensitive behaviour of the school administration towards the future of the children studying here and such carelessness regarding education cannot be tolerated", She added. She issued the principal and education officer an ultimatum to operate the school properly or face disciplinary action.

According to the Education Minister, the deplorable condition of MCD schools is a result of 15 years of mismanagement by the BJP in the MCD. Throughout its reign, the BJP has exclusively sought to demolish schools. The damaged classrooms, broken tables, and unsanitary conditions show that the BJP has simply messed with the children's future.

"Parents send their children to government schools believing that they will be taken care of, but the BJP has only ruined their future." MCD schools, however, would be improved under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, and every kid will receive quality education," she added.