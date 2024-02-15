Live
Atishi praised the Supreme Court's decision on the electoral bond scheme
New Delhi: The Supreme Court delivered a significant decision on the Electoral Bond Scheme on Thursday. After this, the opposition party started to react to this decision. According to its verdict, the Supreme Court has banned the electoral bond scheme with immediate effect. The electoral bond scheme has been deemed unconstitutional by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. It has also been described as a breach of the right to information. Apart from this, a five-judge Supreme Court panel has also asked SBI to furnish the entire information on donations received from April 2019 to the Election Commission by March 6.
Following this decision, Delhi Government Minister Atishi praised the Court's decision, stating that it is a significant step towards ensuring transparency in electoral funding, and AAP welcomed this ban judgment.
On the other hand, Congress leader Pawan Kheda also praised the Supreme Court's decision on election bonds, stating that Congress had been against this bond scheme from the beginning. He emphasized the right of people to know about donations received by political parties and called for the State Bank of India to make electoral bond information public. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party alone received 95% of the electoral bond donations, amounting to Rs 5200 crore.