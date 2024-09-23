Atishi Sworn In As Delhi's Youngest Chief Minister, Vows To Bring Kejriwal Back

In a historic moment for Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi assumed office as the capital's Chief Minister on Saturday, becoming the youngest and only the third woman to hold this position. At 43, she follows in the footsteps of Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj.

Atishi's ascension comes in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, prompted by his interim bail in the excise policy case. The new CM will retain 13 key portfolios from her previous role, including education, finance, and public works.

The swearing-in ceremony also saw five cabinet ministers take oath, with Mukesh Ahlawat joining as a new face. He will oversee labor, SC/ST affairs, employment, and land and building departments. Gopal Rai maintained his existing responsibilities.

In her inaugural address, Atishi paid tribute to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, crediting him with transforming Delhi. She rallied supporters to work towards Kejriwal's reinstatement as Chief Minister, emphasizing his impact on the city's development.

A poignant moment was captured on video as Atishi touched Kejriwal's feet following her oath-taking, symbolizing respect and continuity in leadership.

Atishi's tenure, though historic, will be brief. With Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 2025, she has limited time to make her mark. Currently, she joins West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee as one of only two women chief ministers in India.

