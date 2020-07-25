Avoid large gatherings, honour Covid warriors

New Delhi: The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation, ensure social distancing and webcast the Independence Day events as the novel coronavirus cases continue to spiral unabated.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic. It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited.

"Therefore, all programmes should be organised in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said. The events organised could be webcast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate, it said.

The ministry said it would be appropriate that the theme of ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat'', announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant India, was suitably spread and publicised through various activities and messages in the functions and on social media during the Independence Day celebrations.

Every year, the Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, the Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, it said.

In its advisory, the Home Ministry said it was imperative to follow certain preventive measures while organising various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations amid the pandemic.

The measures include maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the ministries of health and home, it said.