Azad hails Jamia students' protest, slams UP govt over job restrictions

Lucknow: Azad Samaj Party chief and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, on Friday congratulated Jamia Millia Islamia students on the re-establishment of their students' union, crediting sustained student protests for paving the way for elections at the premier university. Azad also took the opportunity to criticise the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over its decision to deny government jobs to individuals allegedly accused of seeking 'regime change through violent means,' claiming that the move was aimed at suppressing young people and their protests.

Speaking to IANS, Azad said the restoration of the students' union was the outcome of persistent struggle and congratulated students for their efforts in securing the opportunity to hold elections.

“It is the result of a struggle. I congratulate the students of Jamia, my young friends, brothers and sisters, for their persistent struggle. It is because of their efforts that the administration opened the path for these elections,” he said.

Azad also referred to the student movement at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), saying that the protests there had helped pave the way for similar developments elsewhere. He said such movements inspired students at other institutions to raise their voices and press for their rights.

“When a struggle takes place, it serves as an inspiration to others. That is what happened here,” he said, while congratulating the young candidates who would contest the Jamia students' union elections.

Commenting on the BJP government's reported move in Uttar Pradesh, concerning government employment for those accused of seeking “regime change”, Azad claimed that the decision reflected the government's fear of young people and their growing protests.

“This is a scared move by a scared government,” he said.

Azad said that the youth and unemployed were among the most active groups participating in protests and alleged that the government was attempting to weaken their movements by invoking the law.

“They want to suppress the protests through legal means. They are hiding behind the law. The youth and unemployed are protesting the most. They are trying to suppress the youth. They are trying to suppress the movement,” Azad said.

Describing the government as “anti-youth”, he alleged that it was failing to address the aspirations and concerns of young people.

“This is an anti-youth government that does not care about the youth of the nation. They will be taught a lesson in 2027,” he said, referring to the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Students at Jamia Millia Islamia began a protest over two weeks ago to restore the Student Union of the University, which was dissolved back in 2006 owing to ‘violent activities’. The University has not held any elections since the ban.

The latest protest began over two weeks ago, in which the students were able to convince the administration to restore the union and its elections. The Jamia administration's new order covers more disciplinary actions that would be revoked.



