Study on Vietnam’s education policies

Adilabad: A three-member team from the Adilabad. toured Vietnam and studied the education policies, teaching methods, and educational development programs.

Gaddam Sasikala, Katta Sujatha, and Maddi Laxman from the district participated in this tour.

As part of the tour, they visited primary and high schools in Vietnam and inspected the educational programs, teaching methods, and facilities provided to students there at the field level. They identified suitable aspects for implementing the development programs being followed in the education sector in Adilabad district and prepared a plan for future activities.

On this occasion, they met District Collector Rajarshi Shah at the camp office on Friday and explained the details of their visit to Vietnam. The educational policies observed there and the plan prepared for implementation in the district were informed to the Collector.

Education Department officials Ashok, Lakshman, Tirupati and others were present.