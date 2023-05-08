Bajrang Punia Shows Support Towards Bajrang Dal Through Instagram And Later Delete It

Live
- Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia became embroiled in a controversy after he posted on Instagram expressing support for the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal.
- An image of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali/Bajrangi) was featured in the message, and the description urged the user to retain the image as their WhatsApp status and display photo.
Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, one of the three key players in the wrestlers' protest against national wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of female grapplers, became embroiled in a controversy after he posted on Instagram expressing support for the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal.
An image of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali/Bajrangi) was featured in the message, and the description urged the user to retain the image as their WhatsApp status and display photo. However, Punia removed the message, nevertheless, after some social media users expressed fury over his support for an organisation that many people regarded as a "militant organisation," particularly those who disagree with the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which Bajrang Dal is a part.