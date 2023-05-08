Bajrang Punia Shows Support Towards Bajrang Dal Through Instagram And Later Delete It

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, one of the three key players in the wrestlers' protest against national wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment of female grapplers, became embroiled in a controversy after he posted on Instagram expressing support for the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal.



An image of Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali/Bajrangi) was featured in the message, and the description urged the user to retain the image as their WhatsApp status and display photo. However, Punia removed the message, nevertheless, after some social media users expressed fury over his support for an organisation that many people regarded as a "militant organisation," particularly those who disagree with the umbrella Sangh Parivar, of which Bajrang Dal is a part.



The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the wrestler for caving in to pressure and "apologising for his beliefs," respectively. The BJP's primary ideological guide is the RSS.

Additionally, right-wing reaction to the revelation was indignation, and Bajrang Dal organised demonstrations against the Congress across the nation. Sensing a chance to isolate the venerable party in the southern state, the BJP also launched a fierce attack, associating the Bajrang Dal with Lord Hanuman. Furthermore, in an effort to contain the situation, the Congress claimed that no proposal to outlaw the organisation existed because only the central government had the right to do so. If the party wins power in the state, DK Shivakumar, the head of its Karnataka section, has guaranteed that Lord Hanuman temples will be built there.