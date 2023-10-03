Bengal BJP left embarrassed as RSS linked Bangla magazine goes soft on Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP was left embarrassed on Tuesday after an article published in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked Bangla magazine 'Swastika' went slightly soft on Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the cash for school jobs case in West Bengal.

“It is true that for many the main concern is why Abhishek Banerjee is still not behind the bars. This is an aberrant thought. Arrest is just a part of the entire investigation. It seems that such one-sided thought process has disassociated the opposition in West Bengal from the truth,” read the article penned by Nirmalya Mukhopadhyay.

It also raised question as to whether the arrest of Banerjee is just a “sensual pleasure” or is it prompted by any “political compulsion”.

The article claimed that those who are constantly demanding his arrest are not even properly aware of the reasons behind the move.

“The matter is entirely up to the investigating agencies. The matter depends on the investigating officers,” it read.

Mukhopadhyay, however, refused to speak to media persons about the merits of the article.

The editorial board members of the vernacular mouthpiece have claimed that their policy is always 'liberty of thought and expression' of the writers concerned and the said article in no way intends to influence the process of any investigation.

Understanding that the article might create confusion among the grassroots-level party workers, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has come forward in a damage control mode.

According to Majumdar, 'Swastika' is an independent publication, where one columnist has expressed his independent views.

“It will be wrong to think that his article will influence the general feeling of the public on any issue. It will also not influence our demands in the school jobs case. We feel that the probe agencies should adopt all steps necessary for smooth progress in the investigation process,” Majumdar said.