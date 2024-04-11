Live
Bengal CEO finalises force deployment for first phase of LS polls on April 19
Kolkata: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in West Bengalhas finalised the deployment of security forces for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections to be held in the state on April 19 with a mix of both central and state forces.
As per the plan, other than 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 10,875 security personnel from the state police will also be deployed in the three Lok Sabha constituencies in North Bengal -- Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar -- that will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.
Out of the 10,875 state police personnel, 3,975 will be from the armed police division. It has already been decided that of the 250 companies of CAPF, the maximum deployment will be made at Cooch Behar (112), followed by Jalpaiguri (75), and Alipurduar (63).
Sources in the CEO's office said the distribution of security forces has been decided following the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
It has also been decided that the forces deployed in these three Lok Sabha constituencies will report to the concerned authorities by April 17, the sources said.