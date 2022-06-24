Berhampur : NIST students donate 115 units of blood

Berhampur : A total of 115 units of blood were collected from the students of National Institute of Science & Technology (NIST) at a camp organised at NIST, in association with NSS club, on June 23.

Addressing the students, Dr Sukant Kumar Mohapatra, founder- chairman NIST, said "blood donation was our duty. Our body does not get affected if we donate blood. The body can repair the loss within a few days. So, we must come forward to give blood as it can ensure the return of a dying man back to life," he added.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Sukant in the presence of Prof Siba Prasad Tripathy, programme officer, NSS unit, Prof Pradeepta Biswal, NSS programme officer, Prof Saroj Padhi, SAC coordinator, Prof Pradeep Jena, Dr Pradyumna Patra, Dr Sushant Kumar Sahu, Dr Subrat Kumar Bhuyan, Dr Preeti Ranjan Sahu, Dr Manabendra Patra and others.

The programme was coordinated by NSS captains Priyanka Pratihari, Gaurav Kumar, Yavanika and Nikhil Kumar. Er Kshirod Chandra Mohapatra, registrar, and Dr Priyadarshi Tripathi, principal, were the key contributors to making the event a success.