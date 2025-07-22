Bhubaneswar set to house aviation MRO hub

Bhubaneswar: In a strategic boost to aviation infrastructure, the Odisha government has completed all formalities for establishing the State’s first Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant leap in creating aviation-linked economic ecosystems, an official said.

Anchored by the Commerce and Transport department, the new destination policy aims to expand regional and international air connectivity through structured incentives, route support, and facilitation for airlines, he said. “Within a short span, the policy has significantly enhanced Odisha’s aviation footprint both globally and domestically. A total of 13 new international and domestic flight services have been operationalised under the New Destination Policy, opening new corridors for trade, tourism, and regional integration,” he added.

On the international front, direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai and Abu Dhabi have positioned the State on the global aviation map, strengthening diaspora ties and unlocking global market access. On the domestic front, routes such as Jharsuguda–Mumbai, Jharsuguda–Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar–Goa, Bhubaneswar–Dehradun and Bhubaneswar–Port Blair, among others, have enhanced connectivity to tribal regions, industrial zones and key tourist destinations, he added.

These services are further supported by the operationalisation of regional airstrips at Jeypore, Rourkela, Utkela and Rangeilunda under the UDAN scheme, ensuring seamless last mile connectivity, he said. This apart, the proposed Puri airport project has achieved a major milestone with the launch of the Interactive Colour Coded Zoning Map (CCZM) on NOCAS 2.0.

This transformative digital tool enables online height clearance processing, ensuring that aviation planning is integrated with safe urban development, regulated infrastructure growth and environmental safeguards.

Further strengthening its futuristic outlook, the Odisha government is also in the process of formulating a dedicated drone policy and fast tracking land allotment for airport infrastructure, reinforcing its mission to build a resilient and innovation driven aviation ecosystem, according to an official release by the Commerce and Transport department.