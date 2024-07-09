Live
Bibhav plea opposed in HC
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday opposed in Delhi High Court a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, challenging his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal.
The police submitted Kumar was not arrested “in haste” and that it had not faulted in any manner. Contending that his arrest was illegal, Kumar’s counsel said there was a delay in lodging the FIR and he was arrested on May 18, the day he gave an application to the police to voluntarily join the investigation. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, after hearing the arguments of both sides, reserved the order.
During the hearing, the counsel representing Kumar contended that he was picked up illegally from the residence of the chief minister without any prior notice. The Delhi Police’s counsel argued that this was not the first criminal case lodged against Kumar.
The Noida police had earlier lodged an FIR against him, he stated. He argued that Kumar formatted his mobile phone which amounted to tampering of evidence and added that serious allegations were levelled against the investigating agency by the accused and, if such things were permitted, it would be difficult for the authorities to proceed in matters in future. Kumar, currently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted AAP Rajya Sabha member Maliwal at Kejriwal’s official residence on May 13. He was arrested on May 18.