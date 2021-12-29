Big Relief for 2-Wheeler riders having Ration card-Jharkhand Govt to Transfer Rs. 25 Subsidy per litre, up to 10 litres

On Wednesday, In Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren Govt made a significant announcement, who have ration card, and drive two wheelers, be it motorcycles or scooter.

The Govt has decided that, if such ration card holders fill petrol in their motorcycle or scooter, the govt would transfer Rs.25 per litre subsidy to their bank accounts. Each family would receive subsidy for about 10 litres of petrol each month, CM added. This would come into effect starting from 26th January, 2022.

The Price of the petrol as well as diesel has been increasing continuously, because of which, both middle as well as poor are very much affected. Hence Govt would like to offer some relief, hence Rs.25 per litre has been reduced for 2 wheelers from the state level, its benefit would begin from 26th January, 2022, Hemant Soren tweeted.

However, the fuel prices were unchanged today across varied cities in the nation including the national Capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Accordingly, the petrol price in Delhi would stand at Rs. 95.41 per lire, recently, the Delhi government has cut the Vat on petrol from 30% to 19.4%, reducing the petrol price by Rs. 8 in the national capital.

The cost of one litre of diesel in National capital Delhi, stands unchanged at Rs. 86.67 per litre on Monday. In Mumbai, the petrol as well as diesel prices stand at Rs. 109.98 per litre and Rs. 94.14 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, both petrol as well as diesel cost Rs. 104.67 per litre and Rs. 89.79 per litre in Chennai, they cost about Rs. 101.40 per litre and Rs. 91.43 per litre respectively.

We find, both oil companies revise rates of petrol as well as diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Both petrol as well as diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies such as state-run Indian Oil on a daily basis and any revision is implemented from 6 am. The fuel prices tend to differ from one state to another depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT as well as freight charges.

The US oil rose for a 6th consecutive session on Wednesday while Brent has gained more ground with a broad-based rally in global markets supporting prices.