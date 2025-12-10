'At time and place of your choosing': Kerala LoP Satheesan challenges CM Vijayan to public debate

Thiruvananthapuram: Escalating the political confrontation with Kerala's Left Democratic Front government, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday openly challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a public debate on the issues the latter has raised at a venue and date of his choosing.

In a strongly worded statement, Satheesan said he was ready to face a public discussion on all questions raised by the Chief Minister.

“You may decide the place and date. I hope you will accept my proposal,” he said, underlining his confidence in addressing the allegations and counter-allegations in an open forum.

Satheesan reminded the Chief Minister that two individuals are currently in jail in connection with the theft of gold-plated structures, doors, guardian deity sculptures and other priceless valuables from the sanctum sanctorum at the Sabarimala temple.

Accusing the government of shielding those involved, he said the audacity with which the CPI-M leadership continues to attack the Congress and the UDF despite this was "astonishing".

Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks on a series of sexual assault allegations involving a Congress MLA, Satheesan asserted that the Congress in Kerala had taken an unprecedented stand by acting decisively.

In contrast, he accused the Chief Minister of conveniently forgetting the misconduct of two ministers in his first Cabinet and pointed out that two persons facing sexual misconduct allegations still enjoy the Chief Minister’s public support.

The Leader of Opposition further raised pointed questions about the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary, alleging undue control over the police machinery from within the Chief Minister’s Office.

He also referred to a recent complaint submitted by a woman from the film industry against a CPI-M leader who had been honoured with legislative status, questioning why the complaint was allegedly kept pending for days before being handed over to the police.

Satheesan alleged that the ruling party was protecting more than a dozen individuals facing sexual and criminal charges while targeting the Opposition for taking what he described as principled action.

“I stand firmly by my statement. It is the Chief Minister and his party who are on the defensive,” he said.

Welcoming the Chief Minister’s apparent willingness for a debate, Satheesan said healthy public discussions form the essence of democracy and reiterated his demand for an open, transparent exchange of views before the people of Kerala.