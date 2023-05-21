Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Met Arvind Kejriwal Today To Discuss Plans For Election 2024

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, travelled to Delhi today to meet with Arvind Kejriwal, who has proposed a Rajya Sabha "plan" that might serve as a "semi-final" before the general elections. Kumar is on a mission to unify opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Mr. Kejriwal referred to the Centre's introduction of an Ordinance as "unconstitutional" and claimed Nitish Kumar has given him "full support" on the matter. They will fight it out together. The Ordinance would have avoided a significant Supreme Court ruling in favour of the AAP-led government.

He declared that collectively, they would battle the central government's injustice towards Delhi. He continued by saying that he has asked that the Ordinance be defeated in the Rajya Sabha in the shape of a bill if all non-BJP opposition parties come together. If the measure is rejected in the upper house, it will be a semifinal. There will be widespread awareness that the BJP won't be able to run again in 2024.

Nitish Kumar criticised the Center's action and questioned how they could usurp authority from an elected administration. Mr. Kumar added that he will discuss this with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 23.

Meanwhile, in addition, Mr. Kejriwal will meet with Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, on May 24 and 25, respectively, in Mumbai, to discuss the strategy for blocking the Ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.