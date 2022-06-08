Bihar government launches new textile and leather policy to woo investors

Patna: In a bid to encourage industrialisation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday released a new textile and leather policy.

Kumar said that the initiative was taken to attract investors and investments in Bihar. A large number of industrialists related to textile and leather industries were present in Patna on the occasion.

"I used to go to other states to attract investors. Now, the investors are frequently coming to Bihar for investment which is a pleasing sign for us. Such a turnout happened due to our Industry Minister Shahnawaz Hussain. He is doing an excellent job in bringing industries to the state. All credit goes to him," Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister also laid down state's ethanol policy. He said that the state government is doing well in the production of ethanol. Soon Bihar reached the top position in the production of ethanol.

"I want to assure industrialists that the Bihar government will provide all kinds of help for industrial operation," he said.

Bihar has been attracting industries for quite some time now. Apart from an ethanol factory in Purnea, oil refinery, fertilizer factory, Pepsi plant, Jute factory and many others were recently installed during the tenure of Shahnawaz Hussain as Industry Minister.