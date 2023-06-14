Biparjoy Cyclone may cause major damages

Ahmedabad: The Met department also issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as cyclone Biparjoy prepares to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's port city of Karachi on June 15. The sea condition along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts is likely to be very rough till Wednesday evening and high to phenomenal thereafter till Thursday evening, theIMD said.

The weather monitoring agency said that total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses are expected in Kachchh, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts. The very severe cyclonic storm can uproot power and communication poles in these areas and disrupt railways and damage standing crops, plantations and orchards.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) lay centred over the Northeast Arabian Sea about 280 km southwest of Gujarat's Jakhau Port, 290 km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 300 km west-southwest of Naliya, 350 km west of Porbandar, and 340 km south-southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. The very severe cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by June 15 evening with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.