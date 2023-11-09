BJP leaders claim Nitish Kumar needs medical examination

Patna: Given the fact that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, several BJP leaders, including Samrat Choudhary, the party’s state president and MLC said that the veteran leader needs a medical examination.

Choudhary said that the Bihar Chief Minister had become a threat to democracy.

“I am feeling embarrassed talking about Nitish Kumar. It was extremely unfortunate that he humiliated former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi who belongs to the Dalit community just a few days after he insulted women in both Houses of Bihar Assembly. It is clear that he needs a medical examination,” Choudhary said.

“Nitish Kumar has become dangerous for the democracy of Bihar. The BJP has repeatedly urged him to take rest. Now we are facing many difficulties in Bihar because of him.

“Jitan Ram Manjhi became a MLA, then deputy minister, then state minister, then cabinet minister and then chief minister. There is no leader like him in Bihar. If anyone became the perfect chief minister, it was Jitan Ram Manjhi,” Choudhary said.

“Nitish Kumar did not become the chief minister through any revolution. He became chief minister courtesy the BJP. The people of Bihar are watching him and they will answer him in the Lok Sabha poll in 2024 and the 2025 Assembly elections,” Choudhary added.

Sushil Kumar Modi, senior leader of the BJP and Rajya Sabha MP said, “Nitish Kumar insulted the entire Dalit community. The way he is insulting women through vulgar statements and humiliating a Dalit leader, it is clear that he is mentally sick now and not eligible to sit on a constitutional post. The speech of Paltu Ram is an insult to the entire Dalit community.”

“As a friend, I suggest that he hand over the chief minister’s post to his political successor Tejashwi Yadav and take rest. The way he humiliated Jitan Ram Manjhi inside the Assembly, if he would have done the same outside, he would have been booked under the relevant Sections of the SC/ST Act. If Jitan Ram Manjhi belonged to another community Nitish Kumar would not have dared to humiliate him like he did in the Assembly,” Modi added.