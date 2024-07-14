BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi Demands Closure of Illegal Meat Shops in Deoria

BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi has urged the Deoria District Magistrate (DM) to close all "illegal" meat shops operating on the city's railway station road.

In his letter, Tripathi, the MLA from Deoria Sadar Assembly seat, warned that if the meat shops were not shut down before the start of Sawan, he would personally visit the area to close them, placing the responsibility for any resulting incidents on the administration.

"It is with great regret that I must write this letter. Despite repeatedly informing you and your officers through letters and calls, several slaughterhouses continue to operate near the Durga Temple by Deoria railway station, with meat sold openly, causing a foul smell throughout the area," the letter read.

Tripathi emphasized that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the cessation of open meat sales and the closure of illegal slaughterhouses. He reiterated his intention to personally ensure the shops are closed before Sawan if they remain open, holding the administration accountable for any adverse events.

In response to the BJP MLA's letter, India Today visited the area and spoke with several meat shopkeepers. Irshaad Qureshi, a shopkeeper, expressed concern, stating, "We've heard about the letter calling for the closure of our shops. We need a permanent place to work. If our shops are closed, where will we go? The authorities must understand that our livelihood depends on these shops, and closing them would leave our children on the streets."

Meanwhile, Deoria's Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Gaurav Srivastava, addressed the media, saying, "We are searching for a suitable location for the meat vendors and will relocate them once a place is found."

