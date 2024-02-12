BJP OBC Morcha seeks apology from Rahul

Bhubaneswar: The members of the BJP’s OBC Morcha here on Saturday demanded unconditional apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the caste of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The activists, led by party’s OBC Morcha leader Surath Biswal, staged demonstration protesting against Rahul’s recent statement during his Odisha visit.

Rahul had claimed that Modi was not born in an OBC family and his caste was included in the OBC list of Gujarat decades after his birth. He had alleged that Modi was misleading the people by claiming himself an OBC.

“We have never asked Rahul Gandhi about his caste or the caste of his mother and other family members. But he (Rahul) is asking about the caste of PM Modi who has given rights and recognition to the OBCs in the country. Rahul Gandhi’s statements clearly show his immaturity,” Biswal said.

The agitators also burnt an effigy of Rahul Gandhi.