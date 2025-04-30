BJP slams Cong for 'sar tan se juda' imagery aimed at Modi

New Delhi: A pictorial post by the Congress attempting to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader missing in action during crisis was slammed by the BJP on Tuesday, which saw it as 'sar tan se juda' imagery to placate Muslims.

BJP head of the IT department Amit Malviya said on X, "The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister." The picture, without naming Modi, showed an old photo of him with his body missing as the clothes formed the outline.

The Congress' post on X carried the message 'Gayab' (missing) over the picture's head.

Malviya said, "It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward Modi. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians."

On the contrary, proverbially speaking, he added, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress, now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction. Slamming the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress seems to be taking its orders directly from Pakistan.

It had stressed on unity in the all-party meeting but some of its leaders, including its Jammu and Kashmir chief, suggest holding talks with Pakistan, he said. He said the Congress' social media post was quoted by a former Pakistani Minister. It shows Pakistan is doing the batting for the Congress, and the Congress is doing the bowling for Pakistan, he claimed.