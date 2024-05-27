BJP will make commission reports public: KV Singh

Bhubaneswar: Former State BJP president K V Singh Deo said the reports of all the 12 commissions, set up by the BJD government during its 25 years of rule, will be made public after the BJP government comes to power. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Singh Deo said during its 25-year rule, the BJD government had set up 24 commissions, but unfortunately it has not made public the reports of even a single commission so far. The government had spent corers of rupees on the commission, but suppressed its reports without taking the Cabinet or the State Assembly into confidence, he said.

Singh Deo said after the end of the third phase elections, the mood of the voters indicated that the BJP would form a government with two-thirds majority in Odisha. The BJP has attained the magic number to form the government even though there is one more phase of election left, he claimed. Singh Deo said the BJP government will also probe the mining scam and take action against the guilty. The new BJP government would ensure that the victims of chit fund scam get back their money, he said.