Live
- Complaint on depicting Cow in Bakrid poster
- With eye on Maha Assembly polls, Tatkare to launch statewide tour on Tuesday
- No link between NRI's assault and Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Himachal Police
- Shooting World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon finishes sixth in skeet in Lonato
- Mamata Banerjee has no respect for democratic setups: Ravi Shankar Prasad
- After Air India, its caterer apologises over sharp object found in passenger's food
- Foreign experts to help investigate Malawi's plane crash
- Union Home Minister reviews Manipur situation at a high-level meeting
- UN Security Council to debate on North Korea's cyber threats
- Union Minister takes 'khata-khat' jibe at ‘yuva neta’ over fuel price hike in Karnataka
Just In
Senior military official, 5 soldiers injured in Houthi attack
A senior military official and five soldiers from the Yemeni government forces were injured on Monday in a Houthi attack in the southwestern province of Taiz, a security official told the media.
Aden (Yemen): A senior military official and five soldiers from the Yemeni government forces were injured on Monday in a Houthi attack in the southwestern province of Taiz, a security official told the media.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said General Abdul Aziz Majidi, the chief of staff of the Taiz military axis loyal to the internationally recognised government, was moderately wounded after the Houthis fired three shells at his convoy during his field inspection of troops stationed in northwestern Taiz, Xinhua news agency reported.
Five of Majidi's companions were also injured, some seriously, the official added, noting they were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
A protracted civil war erupted in Yemen in late 2014 when the Houthis seized much of northern Yemen and forced the government out of the capital Sanaa.
A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 in an attempt to restore the government's rule.
The government-controlled Taiz has been under Houthi siege since the beginning of the civil war.