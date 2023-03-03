BJP wins Tripura, Nagaland

New Delhi: The BJP and its allies are set to score a perfect three in the latest round of elections in northeastern states. Victory seems close in Tripura and Nagaland.

It may also form government in Meghalaya, renewing its alliance with Conrad Sangma's NPP. Meghalaya was heading for a hung house, when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose National People's Party is leading the field, dialled the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah.

The two parties had decided to go it alone for the election after a rift over corruption allegation against Sangma's NPP. The BJP instantly agreed to support Sangma.



The BJP and its ally IPFT (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading in 33 of Tripura's 60 seats. The score is down by 11 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats.

The IPFT had won 8 then. In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading in 37 seats - seven more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA - a first since Independence.

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest serving CM Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP.

From being a Left fortress to a BJP stronghold, a lot has changed for Tripura over the past two decades. What has not changed is Agartala's rock-solid support for the 56-year-old Sudip Roy Barman, who is set to represent the seat in Assembly for 30 years with his sixth thumping victory.

Manik Saha, tipped to be Tripura's CM for a second term, on Thursday defeated Congress's veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes from Town Bardowali despite detractors within his own party predicting a "tough time" for him in the prestigious constituency.

Modi tweets on poll results

"I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @[email protected] alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hard work which ensured this result."

"Grateful to all those who have supported @BJP4Meghalaya in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put," says PM in another tweet.