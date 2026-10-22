BJP worker brutally attacked, shot dead in Bengal’s Malda; police detain one

Kolkata: Police said on Thursday that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was first brutally hacked and then shot dead by a group of miscreants in a minority-dominated Malda district in West Bengal.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Samir Ghosh.

“As per information available so far, a group of assassins first hacked Ghosh brutally. Thereafter, to ensure his death, he was shot from close range, which led to his death on the spot,” said a state police officer.

After receiving news of the incident, high-ranking police officials from the district reached the spot on Wednesday night.

The reason for this murder and those involved in the brutal killing were being investigated.

The police have detained one person who was being questioned.

Gosh's family members have accused local miscreants associated with Trinamool Congress of being responsible for the brutal murder because he was associated with the BJP.

However, the local Trinamool Congress leadership has denied the allegations. Acute tension prevailed in the area.

It is learnt that the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Ramkeli area of ​​​​English Bazar police station in Malda district. Allegedly, while the people were busy with idol immersion, some people entered Gosh's house.

It is alleged that before anyone realised anything, he was attacked with sharp weapons. After that, he was also shot at from a close range to ensure his death, his family members alleged.

The brother of the deceased BJP worker said that his brother had been receiving threats in various ways for a long time for his association with the BJP, and he was even asked to leave the locality.

However, he did not leave the house out of fear. The incident took place on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

The brother of the deceased person also alleged that Gosh was alone at home at the time of the incident. The miscreants took advantage of that opportunity and entered the house and committed the brutal act.

The brother also claimed that all the accused persons have links with the Trinamool Congress. He also claimed that this murder had been planned for a long time.



