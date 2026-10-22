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Traffic jam reports at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad after Dussehra holidays
In Short
Heavy traffic jams reported at Dilsukhnagar and Tank Bund in Hyderabad as people return after Dussehra holidays and Durga idol immersion.
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A major traffic jam has hit at Dilsukhnagar as people return to the city after spending the Dussehra holidays in their hometowns. RTC and private buses, along with other vehicles, have crowded the LB Nagar–Dilsukhnagar route, leaving commuters struggling to reach their destinations. Police are working to manage the traffic.
Congestion has also affected the Tank Bund area, where large numbers of Goddess Durga idols were brought for immersion.
Traffic restrictions had been imposed in the city for the immersion process, but police said they have since been lifted.
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