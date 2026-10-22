Dil Raju’s Ticket Pricing Strategy For Ramayana Grabs Attention

Even the makers dropped this news on social media and treated the netizens and movie lovers. Take a look!

It is well known that Tollywood’s ace producer Dil Raju is releasing the most-awaited Ramayana in both the Telugu states. As the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on 5 th November, 2026, the makers are busy with promotions and pre-release deals. As the advance bookings for this movie have been opened on Book My Show and District platforms, the discussions on the ticket prices have grabbed the attention.

The wait is almost over. The epic awaits you on the big screen. Bookings are now open for Ramayana. Experience it in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats, from 5th November 2026. Book your tickets now. 🏹 https://t.co/b42gvQes2P

This post reads, “The wait is almost over. The epic awaits you on the big screen. Bookings are now open for Ramayana. Experience it in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats, from 5th November 2026. Book your tickets now”.

Coming to Telugu States, producer Dil Raju is playing a safe game as the movie is being released at normal rates in AP and Telangana to bring footfalls to the theaters.

In Andhra Pradesh, audience can watch this visual spectacle in multiplexes for Rs 177 and additional Rs 25 will be charged for 3D formats. Coming to Telangana, the ticket prices for multiplexes will be ranged between Rs 200 – Rs 295. So, the movie team will not approach the governments for the hike in ticket prices.

Even the recently unveiled Ravana Tandavam promo just stole the hearts and highlighted Yash as Ravana and his anger, rage, dance and supremacy!

We have already witnessed the first look posters and promos of Ram, Seeta, Raavan, Kaikeyi, King Dasharadh, Jatayu and Manthara. And even the second trailer of the movie which was released a couple of days ago also took the expectations bar a notch higher with best visuals and VFX.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of:

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Sai Pallavi as Sita

Kiara Sadh as young Sita

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Yash as Ravana

Arun Govil as Dasharatha

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

Sonal Jha as Sumitra

Adinath Kothare as Bharata

Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.