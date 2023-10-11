Live
Just In
BJP's CEC meeting is scheduled for October 15th
The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on October 15. This information came from party sources on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on October 15. This information came from party sources on Wednesday. It was stated that the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and will focus on preparations for upcoming elections in five states: Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.
Previously On October 1, the BJP's Central Election Committee held a meeting in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to finalize candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the meeting. The BJP is intensively honing its plan for five upcoming elections, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party has classified all of the seats in these states as A, B, C, and D.
The seats in Category A have regularly done well for the BJP, whereas seats in Category B have a mixed win-loss record. Seats in Category C are those where the party is perceived to be in a somewhat poor position. On the other hand, the BJP has lost three straight elections in Category D seats.