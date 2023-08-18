BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam Questions Viability Of Opposition Alliances, Targets INDIA Bloc

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took a dig at the opposition's INDIA alliance, asserting that alliances formed by opposition parties are destined to fail, no matter where they are established.



Speaking to news agency PTI, Gautam pointed out that the initial meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – held in Patna on June 23 – was absent of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He also mentioned that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was missing from the second meeting held on July 17-18. Gautam expressed skepticism, stating that he believes their INDIA Bloc alliance plan will soon meet failure who knows how many will miss the third one.

The Opposition's INDIA alliance is scheduled to convene in Mumbai to strategize their course of action against the BJP-led Central government. The 26-party opposition coalition, formed to collectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is slated to assemble in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Gautam criticized opposition parties for their internal conflicts and rivalries during Assembly elections. He remarked that in Punjab, AAP won't cede a single seat to Congress. The situation is tense in Delhi, which is perhaps why Arvind Kejriwal is discussing seat-sharing. The Trinamool Congress will prevent Congress from entering West Bengal. Maharashtra also presents a difficult scenario for Congress.

Further targeting the INDIA bloc, Gautam characterized them as self-centered and prone to drama. He commented that this alliance is a theatrical display and is inherently self-serving. Endeavors driven by self-interest rarely succeed. These individuals oppose Modi. Yet, they remain uncertain about their offerings to the people.

Regarding the Opposition's Mumbai meeting, Dipankar Bhattacharya, leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, mentioned that discussions on a proposal for an awareness campaign about INDIA's commitment to defending the Constitution will take place. This campaign aims to educate people about the necessity for unity ahead of the 2024 national polls.

Insiders revealed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar engaged in conversations with INDIA leaders in Delhi during his two-day visit, discussing the agenda for the upcoming Mumbai meeting. Discussions are expected to commence among INDIA members about the establishment of several panels, including a significant coordination panel, to be announced at the Mumbai meeting, as senior opposition leaders confirmed.