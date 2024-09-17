BJP’s Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination

Chandigarh : Ruling BJP’s Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said he has withdrawn nomination for the seat, indicating that the party is likely to extend support to Haryana Lokhit Party chief Gopal Kanda.

Kanda is a sitting MLA from Sirsa. He had earlier extended his support to the BJP government. “I have withdrawn my nomination. The decision has been taken in the interest of the state and the country... we have to ensure a ‘Congress Mukt Haryana’,” Jangra told PTI over the phone.

Asked if he has withdrawn in Kanda’s favour, Jangra said, “Gopal Kanda has supported us (BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa’s development.” The BJP, like the Congress, will now be contesting 89 of the 90 Assembly seats in the state.

The Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for CPI(M). Last week, the BJP released its third and final list of candidates for the Haryana polls, in which the party fielded Jangra from Sirsa.