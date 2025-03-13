  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Blinkit Job Posting Goes Viral with 13,451 Applications in 24 Hours

Blinkit Job Posting Goes Viral with 13,451 Applications in 24 Hours
x

Blinkit Job Posting Goes Viral with 13,451 Applications in 24 Hours

Highlights

A Software Development Engineer role at Blinkit attracted 13,451 applications in just one day, highlighting intense competition in the tech job market.

A job opening for a Software Development Engineer at Blinkit went viral after receiving 13,451 applications in just 24 hours. The job, based in Bengaluru, attracted a lot of attention.

Most of the applicants were entry-level professionals (74%), with 13% having senior-level experience. 86% of applicants had a bachelor’s degree, and 12% had a master’s degree.

The post sparked discussions about job market challenges, particularly online. Some people said that many applicants lack the right skills or don’t respond when contacted. Others pointed out that the "easy apply" feature lets anyone apply without much effort.

In 2024, India's IT job market slowed by 7% due to global economic issues. However, there is a growing demand for skills in AI and data science, with more companies hiring in Tier 2 cities.

Experts suggest using AI to help screen candidates more effectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick