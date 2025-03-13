Live
Blinkit Job Posting Goes Viral with 13,451 Applications in 24 Hours
A Software Development Engineer role at Blinkit attracted 13,451 applications in just one day, highlighting intense competition in the tech job market.
A job opening for a Software Development Engineer at Blinkit went viral after receiving 13,451 applications in just 24 hours. The job, based in Bengaluru, attracted a lot of attention.
Most of the applicants were entry-level professionals (74%), with 13% having senior-level experience. 86% of applicants had a bachelor’s degree, and 12% had a master’s degree.
The post sparked discussions about job market challenges, particularly online. Some people said that many applicants lack the right skills or don’t respond when contacted. Others pointed out that the "easy apply" feature lets anyone apply without much effort.
In 2024, India's IT job market slowed by 7% due to global economic issues. However, there is a growing demand for skills in AI and data science, with more companies hiring in Tier 2 cities.
Experts suggest using AI to help screen candidates more effectively.