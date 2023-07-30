Live
- Athlete sisters powerlift hopes of many in UP's Shahjahanpur
- PM in Pune on Aug 1, to be conferred Lokmanya Tilak National Award
- Two AAP leaders join BJP party
- Meenakshi Chaudhary: The present happening actress in Tollywood
- SonuSood’sfans organise blood donation drive to celebrate his 47thb’day
- Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in ‘Gadar 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati zoological park officials give names to three cubs
- Tomato price touches Rs 200/kg in TN as rain hits crop in Karnataka, Andhra
- BJP govt looting hard-earned money of people, says Congress
- Kamal Nath's 'Chhindwara Model' to convince tribals in poll-bound MP
Boast, exaggeration hallmark of BJP govt: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre saying ‘boast and exaggeration’ are the hallmark of the ruling dispensation.
New Delhi:
“The claims of the government that they had built 74 airports in the last 7 years are hollow and untrue. Only 11 new airports were built since May 2014 and which are operational,” Chidambaram wrote in a tweet.
He said that the 74 airports include 9 helicopter stations and two waterdromes while the waterdromes have closed down soon after the inauguration.
“Out of the 74 airports, 15 are no longer in use because there are no flights,” he said.
The former Union minister said that the BJP-NDA government launched 479 new ‘routes’ (across the country). Out of these, 225 are no longer in operation.
“Each scheme of the government can be exposed as partly true and mostly false. Boast and exaggeration are the hallmark of the present government,” Chidambaram said.