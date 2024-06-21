Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's Mumbai office robbed, film negative stolen

Renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently found himself at the center of a troubling incident. A video posted by Kher, revealing that thieves had broken into his office, has gone viral, capturing the attention of fans and followers worldwide.

In his post, Kher detailed how the thieves forcefully broke the door to his office. Disturbingly, they didn't just stop at vandalism; they also stole a film negative from his collection. The entire episode was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the premises. Kher, visibly shaken by the incident, expressed his dismay and disappointment.

The actor promptly reported the break-in to the police, who have since launched an investigation. Encouragingly, the authorities have identified a significant lead: the car number used by the perpetrators. This crucial piece of evidence has bolstered their confidence in apprehending the culprits soon.

In his heartfelt social media post, Anupam Kher appealed for wisdom for the thieves, underscoring his hope that they would realize the error of their ways.









Anupam Kher, a versatile actor known for his remarkable range in Bollywood, has recently made significant inroads into the Telugu film industry. His performances in popular Tollywood films like ‘Karthikeya 2’ and ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ have endeared him to the Telugu audience. There are also speculations that Kher might be taking on more special roles in upcoming Telugu projects, further solidifying his presence in the South Indian film industry.

Beyond his acting prowess, Kher is known for his engaging social media presence. He frequently shares videos that resonate deeply with his followers, touching on themes of devotion and Hinduism. His candid and heartfelt posts have garnered him a large and loyal following, making any update from his end go viral almost instantly.