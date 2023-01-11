Bollywood charmed by Yogi magic

Lucknow: As a result of the 'transformed perception' of the state of Uttar Pradesh and the improved law and order situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, not only, garnered massive investment, but also, attained success in charming the stars of bollywood in Mumbai.

Yogi Adityanath, who went to Mumbai ahead of the Global Investors Summit to invite entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh and contribute towards making it a $ 1 trillion economy, was highly appreciated for his work mechanism and for establishing 'Rule Of Law' in UP by the renowned actors, directors and producers.

Due to the huge following of the Chief Minister, the actors not only sought his support to end campaigns like 'Boycott Bollywood' and bring back the audience to the theatres, but also lauded him for paying attention to the suggestions made by the film fraternity and implementing them.

Numerous stars of Bollywood, including Madhur Bhandarkar and Jackie Shroff extended their good wishes to the Chief Minister and prayed for his well-being for the state of Uttar Pradesh to remain on the growth trajectory.

Rajpal Yadav described Yogi Adityanath as an awakened consciousness of spirituality, karma and religion.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help get rid of the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media. He owed his success in Bollywood to the audience of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into a 'crime-free' state were also praised immensely by many including Boney Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Manoj Joshi, Rajkumar Santoshi during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

The Directors also narrated their own experiences of shooting in a safe environment in the state.

Producer-Director Rahul Mittra praised Yogi Adityanath for not only willingly hearing the suggestions of all industry experts but also implementing them.