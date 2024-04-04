Boxer Vijender quits Congress, joins BJP

New Delhi: Olympic boxing bronze medallist and the first Indian boxer to achieve the feat, Vijender Singh on Wednesday joined the BJP in a sudden move. He has been a member of the Congress and its Lok Sabha candidate in 2019 from the South Delhi constituency.



On being asked why he made a sudden switch, Vijender Singh said, “This morning when I woke up I realised that I’m doing something wrong from the wrong platform."

“I should join the BJP and from here I will go in the right direction.”



Party sources said that the Congress wanted to give him a ticket from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Hema Malini who is the incumbent MP. Now, he is tipped to be a star campaigner for the saffron party in the Jat belt and strengthen the Jat votes. The move is expected to help the BJP, which is especially important in Haryana and Western UP.