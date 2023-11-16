Brutal Assault And Sexual Attack In Delhi: Man Thrashed Over Diwali Drinking Dispute

In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a 28-year-old man, identified as a daily wage laborer, was reportedly assaulted and sexually attacked by two men following a dispute over alcohol consumption. The incident occurred on Diwali night when both the complainant and the accused's families were celebrating the festival in their West Delhi locality.



According to the Delhi Police, an argument ensued between the victim and the accused as the former was consuming alcohol. The situation escalated, resulting in the complainant being allegedly struck with a rod, which was later used to sexually assault him.

The man, who sustained injuries during the assault, was found on the streets by neighbors and promptly taken to the hospital. Subsequently, the police were informed that the victim had been attacked by local men due to his consumption of alcohol during the festive occasion.

Vichitra Veer, DCP (West), stated, "Based on the initial statement and findings, a case was registered under appropriate sections. Later, sections of the law were amended based on the subsequent facts and nature of injuries. Doctors provided a report about the injuries during the treatment."

The police investigation unveiled that the victim had been sexually assaulted with a rod, leading to severe injuries. The rod used in the assault was recovered from the scene and has been confiscated.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, and the suspects are currently being interrogated regarding the altercation and subsequent assault, as confirmed by a senior police officer. The Delhi Police assured that appropriate legal actions would be taken based on the outcomes of the ongoing investigation.