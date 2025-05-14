BSF Jawan Caught in Pakistan, Now Back in India

A soldier from the Border Security Force (BSF), named Purnam Kumar Shaw, went missing on April 23, 2025. He was doing his duty near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur, Punjab. At around 11:50 AM, he crossed the border by mistake and went into Pakistan. The Pakistan Rangers caught him and kept him in their custody.

For many days, the BSF tried to talk with the Pakistan Rangers. They held flag meetings (a type of peace talk at the border) and used other ways to communicate. After these talks, Pakistan agreed to send the soldier back.

On May 14, 2025, at 10:30 AM, Pakistan handed over Purnam Kumar Shaw to India at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. The BSF was happy to see him return safely.

BSF gave a statement saying:

“Today at 10:30 AM, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was taken back from Pakistan by BSF at the Attari-Wagah border. He had accidentally crossed into Pakistan on April 23 while on duty. Thanks to regular talks with the Pakistan Rangers, we were able to bring him back.”











