BSF Kills 7 Terrorists at India-Pakistan Border in Jammu

BSF stops a big border attack in Jammu’s Samba area, kills 7 terrorists, and destroys a Pakistan Rangers post. Troops are on high alert after recent terror attacks.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said it killed 7 terrorists who tried to cross the border from Pakistan into India on the night of May 8–9. This happened in the Samba area of Jammu.

A big group of terrorists was seen by BSF using cameras and sensors.

The terrorists were helped by shooting from a Pakistan Rangers post called Dhandhar.

BSF soldiers shot back, killed the terrorists, and damaged the Dhandhar post badly.

BSF also showed a video from a heat camera that proves the attack. The BSF is now on high alert. This comes after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and India’s air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.


