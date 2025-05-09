Live
- Innovation-led ecosystem to unlock full potential of industry in states: Assocham
- AI-led innovation driving growth in India’s radiology sector: Report
- Beauty Hacks for a Slimmer, Sculpted Face
- Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions
- Defence Ministry advisory: Refrain from live coverage of operations, security forces' movement
- Rajasthan alert: Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer, probe underway
- Seven Gujarat airports closed to civil flights amid rising tensions
- Defence Minister reviews 'Operation Sindoor', ongoing situation with military chiefs
- Political class praises Indian military's action against Pak's 'napak' deeds
- From ramen bowl to pickleball
BSF Kills 7 Terrorists at India-Pakistan Border in Jammu
Highlights
BSF stops a big border attack in Jammu’s Samba area, kills 7 terrorists, and destroys a Pakistan Rangers post. Troops are on high alert after recent terror attacks.
The Border Security Force (BSF) said it killed 7 terrorists who tried to cross the border from Pakistan into India on the night of May 8–9. This happened in the Samba area of Jammu.
A big group of terrorists was seen by BSF using cameras and sensors.
The terrorists were helped by shooting from a Pakistan Rangers post called Dhandhar.
BSF soldiers shot back, killed the terrorists, and damaged the Dhandhar post badly.
BSF also showed a video from a heat camera that proves the attack. The BSF is now on high alert. This comes after a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and India’s air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.
Next Story