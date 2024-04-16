Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
Businessman from Gujarat donates Rs. 200 crore, to take updates life of Monk
A wealthy businessman and his wife from Gujarat have shocked their community by announcing their decision to take sanyas and become monks.
A wealthy businessman and his wife from Gujarat have shocked their community by announcing their decision to take sanyas and become monks. The business identified Bhavesh Bhandari, and his wife who donated property worth Rs. 200 crores, were inspired by their children who had recently taken sannyasya.
Their two children, who took sannyasya less than two years ago, have chosen to live a life of simplicity and renunciation. Following their children's footsteps, the couple has decided to give up all material possessions and lead a life devoted to spirituality.
The family, known for their philanthropy and business acumen, will be leaving for the country on the 22nd of this month to begin their new journey as monks. Their decision has garnered both admiration and disbelief within their community, as they leave behind their luxurious lifestyle to embrace a life of simplicity and service.