Businessman from Gujarat donates Rs. 200 crore, to take updates life of Monk

A wealthy businessman and his wife from Gujarat have shocked their community by announcing their decision to take sanyas and become monks. The business identified Bhavesh Bhandari, and his wife who donated property worth Rs. 200 crores, were inspired by their children who had recently taken sannyasya.

Their two children, who took sannyasya less than two years ago, have chosen to live a life of simplicity and renunciation. Following their children's footsteps, the couple has decided to give up all material possessions and lead a life devoted to spirituality.

The family, known for their philanthropy and business acumen, will be leaving for the country on the 22nd of this month to begin their new journey as monks. Their decision has garnered both admiration and disbelief within their community, as they leave behind their luxurious lifestyle to embrace a life of simplicity and service.