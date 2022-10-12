Cabinet approves Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

It will also incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment, official sources said.

It will help in setting up of cooperative election authority, information officer and ombudsman.

The election authority will ensure that elections are held in cooperative societies in a free, fair and timely manner.

The cooperative information officer will enhance transparency.

Also representation of women and SC and ST members would be ensured in cooperative societies, to promote equity sources said.