Cabinet expansion meeting in PM Narendra Modi residence cancelled

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi can expand his cabinet this week. The exercise is going on at the top level of BJP. About one and a half dozen new ministers are likely to be included in the cabinet expansion.

The burden of many ministers already holding additional portfolios and other responsibilities can also be reduced. In the expansion of the cabinet, special attention will be given to the states for the upcoming assembly elections.

However, in the meantime, the meeting with top ministers at Prime Minister Modi's residence on Tuesday evening has been canceled.BJP President JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman as well as other top ministers were to attend this meeting. Now no information has been received about the day on which this meeting will be held.