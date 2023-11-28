CAQM removed the third phase of GRAP in Delhi NCR

New Delhi: The sub-committee of the Commission on Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday dismissed the third stage of GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR region due to an improvement in the Air Quality Index. It means that from now on, the prohibition on driving BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles in the capital will also be lifted. Besides, the ban imposed on construction and demolition has also been removed.

CAQM stated in its order that this decision was made in light of the improved air quality and the Meteorological Department's predictions. CAQM further said that the subcommittee reviewed the air quality situation in a meeting on November 28. Apart from this, weather-related forecasts for IMD and IIT Mumbai were also reviewed.

According to this, the air quality index in Delhi was 395 at 4 p.m. on November 27, but it dropped by 83 points on November 28 and was recorded at 312. It is noteworthy that the third phase of GRAP is implemented only when the air quality index remains between 401 to 450.

As further asserted by the CAQM, the subcommittee decided to withdraw the November 2 order and the third phase of GRAP with immediate effect. However, Stages 1 and 2 will remain in effect. Furthermore, all responsible authorities in the NCR will be required to monitor whether or not the measures outlined in the third phase are implemented or not.

Notably, Delhi's air quality has slightly improved due to rain and favorable wind speeds, according to the India Meteorological Department. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 7.2 mm of rain until 8.30 pm on Monday night, and the wind speed improved to 20 kilometers per hour, which helped in the dispersion of pollutants.

