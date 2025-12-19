CCI to probe IndiGo flight cancellations

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday said it has decided to look into the recent mass flight cancellations by IndiGo across various routes under the Competition rules.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a release said that it has taken cognizance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," CCI added. IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of over 65 per cent, cancelled hundreds of flights starting from December 2, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

While aviation safety regulator DGCA is probing the flight disruptions apart from stepping up the scrutiny of IndiGo's operations, there are concerns in certain quarters on whether the airline's dominant position could also have been a contributing factor.