Centre announces Unlock 5.0 guidelines, theatres to reopen, while states to take call on schools

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a new set of relaxations to the lockdown as part of Unlock 5.0 on Wednesday as the fourth phase of unlock is due to end today. This Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the guidelines, which would come into effect from tomorrow on October 1.

In the new set of relaxations announced, the centre has given permission for the cinema theatres, multiplexes with fifty per cent occupancy from October 15. However, it has to be noted that the relaxations are not permitted in non-containment zones are Ministry of Information & Broadcasting will soon frame guidelines.

Earlier, the MHA has issued permission to Metro rail services as part of unlock 4.0 for the last month and given all rights to states to frame their own rules depending on the coronavirus situation and now the theatres and Multiplexes have got permission.

Meanwhile, as many as 80,472 new cases reported on Wednesday taking the total cases to 62 lakh mark making the country stand at the second position in the world. Among the total cases 51,87,826 have been cured while 97,497 members have been reported dead and 9,40,411 active cases.