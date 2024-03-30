  • Menu
Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary

The Centre has approved the extension to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer 1988 batch, for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

Mumbai : The Centre has approved the extension to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer 1988 batch, for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024.

Kareer, who took over on December 31, was to retire on March 31.

The state government had sought a three-month extension for Kareer as the Chief Secretary in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

