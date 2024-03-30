Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
Highlights
Mumbai : The Centre has approved the extension to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, an IAS officer 1988 batch, for three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024.
Kareer, who took over on December 31, was to retire on March 31.
The state government had sought a three-month extension for Kareer as the Chief Secretary in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
