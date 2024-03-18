  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction

Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction
x
Highlights

The Central government has set up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to rule on the legality of its ban on the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction.

New Delhi: The Central government has set up the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal to rule on the legality of its ban on the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction.

The tribunal, which will decide whether the organisation should be deemed an unlawful association, will be chaired by Delhi High Court judge, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna.

The Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir-Bhat faction (MCJK-B) had been declared as an unlawful association, vide notification number S.O. 934(E) dated February 28, 2024, published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Sub-section (ii), a Home Ministry notification said.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby constitutes the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, Judge, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) (MCJK-B) as an unlawful association," it added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X